Hearts of Hope Homeless Shelter opens in Elizabethtown

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) – After 10 years of careful planning and fundraising, Pastor Towanda Hope achieved her dreams of opening up a homeless shelter in Elizabethtown.

Hearts of Hope, which is located on 6869 Dixie Highway, caters to those who need a place to stay overnight. Hope said it took a lot of preparation and foresight to get to the point of opening the shelter but said it felt like a calling to do so.

The shelter is in a former church where the Powerhouse of Praise & Deliverance church used to meet. Now, the church houses multiple mats, blankets, bathrooms and common areas for people who stay there.

The grand opening was on Nov. 18. Pastor Hope says the community was extremely generous and gave multiple donations of mattresses, a plethora of blankets and even Christmas trees. However, Hope said they could always use more funding or more importantly donated time to keep the shelter going strong.

“We’re needing monetary to help sustain it, to pay the bills,” Hope said. “We’re needing volunteers to be able to stay, we’re currently trying to do a day program where we’re able to help people who work at night.”

They say they value human resources more than anything to get programs set up and running. Several people are currently seeking the shelter’s help, and of the families there one family is giving back by working for the shelter.

“I help do overnights, if there are no volunteers, I stay up until someone comes in,” Kayla Lyons said.

“Two weeks ago, I didn’t know where I would have been or where I was going,” Deborah Allen said. “Pastor Hope opened her heart and her arms to us.”

The shelter is dedicated for those seeking a place to stay for up to 30 days. However, Hope said each person is helped on a case-by-case basis, meaning people can stay longer than 30 days if needed.

If you would like to make donations, you can give Pastor Hope a call at 270-982-3030. They are currently maxed out on blankets but they could use bathroom cleaning supplies, money or volunteers.

