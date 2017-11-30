Judge orders US to disclose details of American held in Iraq

By DEB RIECHMANN
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) - A federal judge grew impatient Thursday and ordered the U.S. government to disclose within hours whether an American citizen accused of fighting with the Islamic State has asked for a lawyer or been advised of his constitutional rights.
The unidentified American, who has not been charged, surrendered to U.S.-backed fighters in Syria around Sept. 12. He has been detained in Iraq for more than two months as an unlawful enemy combatant, but has not been given access to a lawyer. The American Civil Liberties Union filed a petition seeking to provide him with legal representation.
The government argued that the ACLU was asking to represent and provide legal counsel to an individual it does not know, has never met and does not officially represent. U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan noted that it was the government that is refusing to disclose the individual's identity and details about his detention.
The judge repeatedly asked Kathryn Wyer, an attorney in the Justice Department's civil division, whether the detainee had asked for an attorney or had been advised of his constitutional rights.
Wyer said she did not have answers to those questions. She told the court that the U.S. military was working "diligently," on the matter, but had not yet decided what to do with the detainee, who was visited by the International Committee of the Red Cross on Sept. 29 and Oct. 23.
Wyer cited case law stating the executive branch should be given a reasonable period of time to determine a detained individual's status.
"Two and a half months?" the judge asked and then gave her until 5 p.m. to provide the answers.
The judge asked how long the government thought it should be able to hold someone without a lawyer. That kind of "unchecked power" is "quite frankly, frightening." Chutkan said.
Jonathan Hafetz, a senior staff attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union in New York, said the Red Cross' mission is not to obtain legal counsel for detainees it meets. Hafetz also said there is no indication that the detainee wants to or could contact relatives or whether they would be willing to risk reprisal by seeking a lawyer for him.
Hafetz said the detainee was in a legal "black hole."
"This should send shivers through the spine of every American citizen about the awesome power the government is asking for here," Hafetz said after the hearing. "This is the king locking up someone in the tower and not telling who they are and not allowing them access to the court."
The government attorneys declined to comment after the hearing. It was unclear what plans they had for answering the judge's questions.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
An attorney for U.S. Rep. John Conyers says the 88-year-old lawmaker is innocent and has no plans to resign.More >>
An attorney for U.S. Rep. John Conyers says the 88-year-old lawmaker is innocent and has no plans to resign.More >>
A gunman opened fire at a GOP legislator and staff baseball practice in Alexandria, VA on June 14. House Whip Steve Scalise was shot in the hip, two staffers were injured, as well as two Capitol Police officers.More >>
A gunman opened fire at a GOP legislator and staff baseball practice in Alexandria, VA on June 14. House Whip Steve Scalise was shot in the hip, two staffers were injured, as well as two Capitol Police officers.More >>
After a terrorist attack in London, President Donald Trump took to Twitter to vociferously defend his now-blocked travel ban.More >>
After a terrorist attack in London, President Donald Trump took to Twitter to vociferously defend his now-blocked travel ban.More >>
North Korea's ballistic missile program includes weapons that can reach many U.S, military installations in the Pacific Ocean.More >>
North Korea's ballistic missile program includes weapons that can reach many U.S, military installations in the Pacific Ocean.More >>
President Donald Trump plans to build a wall on the border with Mexico. He has said no one can build a wall better than him. He'll have to do better than these famous walls to make that promise a reality.More >>
President Donald Trump plans to build a wall on the border with Mexico. He has said no one can build a wall better than him. He'll have to do better than these famous walls to make that promise a reality.More >>
The first 100 days of the Trump presidency has included two travel bans and several executive orders.More >>
The first 100 days of the Trump presidency has included two travel bans and several executive orders.More >>
This graphic tracks President Donald Trump's visits to his "winter White House" in Palm Beach, Florida.More >>
This graphic tracks President Donald Trump's visits to his "winter White House" in Palm Beach, Florida.More >>
Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch faces senators as he tries to become the newest member of the U.S. Supreme Court.More >>
Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch faces senators as he tries to become the newest member of the U.S. Supreme Court.More >>
One in five unauthorized immigrants live in New York City and Los Angeles, according to Pew Research.More >>
One in five unauthorized immigrants live in New York City and Los Angeles, according to Pew Research.More >>
The Environmental Protection Agency commissioned photos to document the state of the environment when it was formed in 1970.More >>
The Environmental Protection Agency commissioned photos to document the state of the environment when it was formed in 1970.More >>
Protesters gathered across the nation in response to an executive order issued by President Donald Trump that detained and deported immigrants and refugees.More >>
Protesters gathered across the nation in response to an executive order issued by President Donald Trump that detained and deported immigrants and refugees.More >>