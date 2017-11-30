APNewsBreak: Army probes criticism of Green Beret training

By RICHARD LARDNER
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Army says it's investigating an anonymous email that accused service leaders of "moral cowardice" for ditching training standards and allowing undeserving soldiers to become elite Green Berets.
The message was sent earlier this week to a wide swath of the Army Special Forces community. The message says the push to hit quotas has led to a "dangerously less capable" force as flawed Green Beret candidates are nonetheless graduated.
In a statement issued Thursday, the commanding general of the Special Warfare Center and School in North Carolina says he stands firmly behind the "quality of every soldier we are sending to the operational force."
But Maj. Gen. Kurt Sonntag also says comments in the email "warrant further evaluation," and that is being done through "formal inquiries." He wasn't more specific.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Humorist and best-selling author Garrison Keillor is off the air after Minnesota Public Radio terminated his contracts over allegations of workplace misconduct.More >>
Humorist and best-selling author Garrison Keillor is off the air after Minnesota Public Radio terminated his contracts over allegations of workplace misconduct.More >>
An attorney for U.S. Rep. John Conyers says the 88-year-old lawmaker is innocent and has no plans to resign.More >>
An attorney for U.S. Rep. John Conyers says the 88-year-old lawmaker is innocent and has no plans to resign.More >>
Thousands jammed into midtown Manhattan to watch the annual lighting of the Christmas tree in Rockefeller CenterMore >>
Thousands jammed into midtown Manhattan to watch the annual lighting of the Christmas tree in Rockefeller CenterMore >>
A 24-year-old college graduate who was arrested in a string of deadly shootings that terrorized a Tampa neighborhood will make his first court appearance to face four counts of first-degree murderMore >>
A 24-year-old college graduate who was arrested in a string of deadly shootings that terrorized a Tampa neighborhood will make his first court appearance to face four counts of first-degree murderMore >>
Lawyer says embattled U.S. Rep. John Conyers has no plans to resign amid allegations that the congressman sexually harassed several women when they worked on his staffMore >>
Lawyer says embattled U.S. Rep. John Conyers has no plans to resign amid allegations that the congressman sexually harassed several women when they worked on his staffMore >>
Lawyer says embattled U.S. Rep. John Conyers has no plans to resign amid allegations that the congressman sexually harassed several women when they worked on his staffMore >>
Lawyer says embattled U.S. Rep. John Conyers has no plans to resign amid allegations that the congressman sexually harassed several women when they worked on his staffMore >>
U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley says North Korea's latest launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile that some observers believe could reach Washington and the entire U.S. Eastern Seaboard "brings us closer" to a war the U.S. doesn't seekMore >>
U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley says North Korea's latest launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile that some observers believe could reach Washington and the entire U.S. Eastern Seaboard "brings us closer" to a war the U.S. doesn't seekMore >>
U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley says North Korea's latest launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile that some observers believe could reach Washington and the entire U.S. Eastern Seaboard "brings us closer" to a war the U.S. doesn't seekMore >>
U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley says North Korea's latest launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile that some observers believe could reach Washington and the entire U.S. Eastern Seaboard "brings us closer" to a war the U.S. doesn't seekMore >>
Lawyer says embattled U.S. Rep. John Conyers has no plans to resign amid allegations that the congressman sexually harassed several women when they worked on his staffMore >>
Lawyer says embattled U.S. Rep. John Conyers has no plans to resign amid allegations that the congressman sexually harassed several women when they worked on his staffMore >>
Members of U.S. Rep. John Conyers' family rallied in support of the 88-year-old lawmaker who is facing calls for his resignation after sexual harassment allegations by several former staffersMore >>
Members of U.S. Rep. John Conyers' family rallied in support of the 88-year-old lawmaker who is facing calls for his resignation after sexual harassment allegations by several former staffersMore >>
Members of U.S. Rep. John Conyers' family rallied in support of the 88-year-old lawmaker who is facing calls for his resignation after sexual harassment allegations by several former staffersMore >>
Members of U.S. Rep. John Conyers' family rallied in support of the 88-year-old lawmaker who is facing calls for his resignation after sexual harassment allegations by several former staffersMore >>
NBC News has fired longtime "Today" show host Matt Lauer for 'inappropriate sexual behavior'More >>
NBC News has fired longtime "Today" show host Matt Lauer for 'inappropriate sexual behavior'More >>