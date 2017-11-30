Louisville population growing, becoming more diverse, annual health report reveals

The report found that Louisville's population is growing and becoming more diverse. (Source: Jeff Knight, WAVE 3 News)

Mayor Fischer was on hand as the findings of this year's Health Equity Report were announced. (Source: Jeff Knight, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The latest Health Equity Report for Louisville was released on Thursday.

The annual report showed that the top three causes of death in Louisville for the past five years remain smoking related.

The report also showed a decline in hospital admissions of middle school students for asthma and tobacco use.

"Health is obviously about a lot more than diet and exercise," Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said. "Factors such as your income, your race, your zip code, your education level, profoundly influence your health."

The Health Equity Report also revealed Louisville's population is growing and becoming more diverse. The Hispanic/Latino population has tripled since 2000, and the Asian population has more than doubled.

You can read the full report here.

