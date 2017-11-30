Reliever Petit agrees to $10 million, 2-year deal with A's

By JANIE McCAULEY
AP Baseball Writer
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Versatile right-hander Yusmeiro Petit has agreed to a $10 million, two-year contract with the Oakland Athletics, a deal that is pending a physical.
His agent, Rafael Godoy, confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on Thursday. Godoy said by phone he was working to schedule a physical with the A's for next week. The 33-year-old reliever is at home in Venezuela and plans to travel to Argentina this weekend.
Petit would earn $3.5 million next year and $5.5 million in 2019, and the contract includes a $5.5 million for 2020 with a $1 million buyout
He will return to pitch in the Bay Area after spending the 2012-15 seasons across the bay with the San Francisco Giants, helping them win World Series in '12 and '14.
Petit went 5-2 with a 2.76 ERA in 60 appearances with one start over 91 1/3 innings last season for the Los Angeles Angels after pitching for Washington in '16.
