Police: Armed man stole $7 from wheelchair-bound double amputee

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville man is facing a robbery charge after he allegedly stole $7 and some other items from a double amputee in a wheelchair.

Kevin Jackson, 33, is accused of taking the cash, a Cricket cellphone, stamps, lottery tickets and loose change.

His arrest report said that Jackson and a co-defendant called for the wheelchair-bound woman to approach their car after she left a store near the intersection of 26th Street and Muhammad Ali Boulevard on Wednesday afternoon.

She ignored the suspects, who then approached her a block down the road. That's when Jackson got out of the car and asked the woman "where the cameras were," the report said. When the alleged victim said she didn't know, he allegedly pulled out a gun, held it to her abdomen and demanded her "roll of twenties."

The woman said she did not have a roll of twenties, just the $7, at which point Jackson robbed her of her belongings. The alleged victim caught the license plate and later identified the suspect through a police photo pack.

