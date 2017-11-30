Police: Armed man stole $7 from wheelchair-bound double amputee

It's easy to see Victoria Dicken looks a little different. But her positive attitude can be an inspiration to us all.More >>
It's easy to see Victoria Dicken looks a little different. But her positive attitude can be an inspiration to us all.More >>
High pressure noses in to give us a decent amount of sunshine Friday, Saturday and Sunday with temperatures climbing each day.More >>
High pressure noses in to give us a decent amount of sunshine Friday, Saturday and Sunday with temperatures climbing each day.More >>
Pitino was fired last month, by far the highest-profile coach to suffer the consequences of a far-reaching investigation into corruption and bribery that the FBI announced in September.More >>
Pitino was fired last month, by far the highest-profile coach to suffer the consequences of a far-reaching investigation into corruption and bribery that the FBI announced in September.More >>
Kevin Jackson, 33, is accused of taking the cash, a Cricket cellphone, stamps, lottery tickets and loose change.More >>
Kevin Jackson, 33, is accused of taking the cash, a Cricket cellphone, stamps, lottery tickets and loose change.More >>
The Health Equity Report also revealed Louisville's population is growing and becoming more diverse.More >>
The Health Equity Report also revealed Louisville's population is growing and becoming more diverse.More >>