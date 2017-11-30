Pitino seeks $35 million from UofL Athletic Association

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Former UofL basketball coach Rick Pitino has filed a $35 million federal lawsuit against the school's athletic association.

Pitino, the Hall of Fame coach who guided the Cards to the 2013 national championship, claims the association "materially breached his employment contract when it effectively fired him -- by placing him on administrative leave -- without providing the notice required by the parties' contract, then failed to remedy its breach within thirty days after Coach Pitino notified ULAA of its material breach."

Pitino was fired last month, by far the highest-profile coach to suffer the consequences of a far-reaching investigation into corruption and bribery that the FBI announced in September.

"Coach Pitino further alleges the ULAA compounded its breach -- when it purported to fire him 'for cause,' even though ULAA lacked legal cause as defined by the parties' contract, -- then failed to remedy that breach within thirty days after Coach Pitino properly notified ULAA of its material breach," the suit continued.

The $35 million Pitino seeks is "equal to the full unpaid balance of his contract," according to the lawsuit. (Read the full lawsuit below)

Pitino's former boss, athletic director Tom Jurich, also was fired as part of the fallout of the FBI investigation.

Former UofL player and assistant coach David Padgett was elevated to interim coach, while Vince Tyra now serves as the school's interim athletic director.

