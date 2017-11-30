Pitino sues University of Louisville Athletic Association

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Rick Pitino has sued the University of Louisville Athletic Association for $38.7 million, saying it breached his contract by placing him on unpaid administrative leave without notice and firing him last month with no legally justified "cause."
The ULAA fired the Hall of Fame coach on Oct. 16, weeks after he was placed on leave when Louisville acknowledged it was being investigated in a federal bribery probe of college basketball. Pitino is not named in the federal complaint and has denied participation in and knowledge of alleged payments to a recruit's family.
Pitino's lawsuit filed Thursday in U.S. District Court seeks liquidated contract damages of $4.307 million through 2026. It says the ULAA did not give him 10 days advance notice before it "effectively fired" him and insists that he followed suggestions to improve oversight following a sex scandal that has resulted in NCAA sanctions.
University spokesman John Karman said the school is aware of Pitino's suit but won't comment on pending litigation.
Pitino's attorney Steve Pence said in a statement that the coach diligently supervised his staff and stressed compliance with NCAA rules.
Ten people, including four assistant coaches and Adidas executive James Gatto, were initially charged in the investigation on Sept. 26. The next day, Louisville interim President Greg Postel placed Pitino on unpaid leave and athletic director Tom Jurich on paid administrative leave. Trustees fired Jurich by 10-3 vote on Oct. 18.
Hours after Pitino's firing, Adidas terminated its personal services contract with the coach. He later sued the sportswear maker a day later and said it "outrageously conspired" to funnel money to a recruit without his knowledge.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
An attorney for U.S. Rep. John Conyers says the 88-year-old lawmaker is innocent and has no plans to resign.More >>
An attorney for U.S. Rep. John Conyers says the 88-year-old lawmaker is innocent and has no plans to resign.More >>
Thousands jammed into midtown Manhattan to watch the annual lighting of the Christmas tree in Rockefeller CenterMore >>
Thousands jammed into midtown Manhattan to watch the annual lighting of the Christmas tree in Rockefeller CenterMore >>
A 24-year-old college graduate who was arrested in a string of deadly shootings that terrorized a Tampa neighborhood will make his first court appearance to face four counts of first-degree murderMore >>
A 24-year-old college graduate who was arrested in a string of deadly shootings that terrorized a Tampa neighborhood will make his first court appearance to face four counts of first-degree murderMore >>
Lawyer says embattled U.S. Rep. John Conyers has no plans to resign amid allegations that the congressman sexually harassed several women when they worked on his staffMore >>
Lawyer says embattled U.S. Rep. John Conyers has no plans to resign amid allegations that the congressman sexually harassed several women when they worked on his staffMore >>
Lawyer says embattled U.S. Rep. John Conyers has no plans to resign amid allegations that the congressman sexually harassed several women when they worked on his staffMore >>
Lawyer says embattled U.S. Rep. John Conyers has no plans to resign amid allegations that the congressman sexually harassed several women when they worked on his staffMore >>
U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley says North Korea's latest launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile that some observers believe could reach Washington and the entire U.S. Eastern Seaboard "brings us closer" to a war the U.S. doesn't seekMore >>
U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley says North Korea's latest launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile that some observers believe could reach Washington and the entire U.S. Eastern Seaboard "brings us closer" to a war the U.S. doesn't seekMore >>
U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley says North Korea's latest launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile that some observers believe could reach Washington and the entire U.S. Eastern Seaboard "brings us closer" to a war the U.S. doesn't seekMore >>
U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley says North Korea's latest launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile that some observers believe could reach Washington and the entire U.S. Eastern Seaboard "brings us closer" to a war the U.S. doesn't seekMore >>
Lawyer says embattled U.S. Rep. John Conyers has no plans to resign amid allegations that the congressman sexually harassed several women when they worked on his staffMore >>
Lawyer says embattled U.S. Rep. John Conyers has no plans to resign amid allegations that the congressman sexually harassed several women when they worked on his staffMore >>
Members of U.S. Rep. John Conyers' family rallied in support of the 88-year-old lawmaker who is facing calls for his resignation after sexual harassment allegations by several former staffersMore >>
Members of U.S. Rep. John Conyers' family rallied in support of the 88-year-old lawmaker who is facing calls for his resignation after sexual harassment allegations by several former staffersMore >>
Members of U.S. Rep. John Conyers' family rallied in support of the 88-year-old lawmaker who is facing calls for his resignation after sexual harassment allegations by several former staffersMore >>
Members of U.S. Rep. John Conyers' family rallied in support of the 88-year-old lawmaker who is facing calls for his resignation after sexual harassment allegations by several former staffersMore >>
NBC News has fired longtime "Today" show host Matt Lauer for 'inappropriate sexual behavior'More >>
NBC News has fired longtime "Today" show host Matt Lauer for 'inappropriate sexual behavior'More >>