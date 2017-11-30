Power back on after mylar balloon incident in Covington

At one point Thursday, there were thousands without power in Kenton County because of some mylar balloons.

For those who don't know what mylar balloons are, you may have spotted some at the last birthday party you attended. They would have been the ones with a metallic shine.

There were nearly 6,000 without power in Covington around 4 p.m., according to Duke Energy. That number was below 2,000 by 5 p.m.

Officials say the outage was caused by mylar balloons coming in contact with power lines in the Covington area.

Residents can keep up on Duke Energy outage information by clicking or tapping here.

