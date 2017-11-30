Louisville man accused of stealing neighbor's gun to trade for heroin

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville man has been arrested following a break-in in which he allegedly stole a gun, ammunition and a Play Station.

Adam Cahill, 34, was arrested Wednesday afternoon just a few houses down from his own on Arling Avenue.

His arrest report indicated that he acknowledged a jacket left behind in the burglarized home was his.

Cahill also told officers that after the crime, he went to a bar called Rascals, then "called a dope dealer and traded the handgun for heroin," the report continued.

Cahill, who is a convicted felon, is charged with burglary and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

