Real Women Read Day encourages kids to love reading

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Volunteers read books to students at various JCPS elementary schools on Thursday.

The readings were for Jefferson County Public Schools' Real Women Read Day, where positive female role models read a favorite story or book to kids.

Real Women Read Day encourages elementary school students to develop strong literacy skills and a love of reading, according to JCPS.

State Representative Attica Scott was at Maupin Elementary to read a book aloud.

"Reading is literally fundamental. I heard that growing up as a child and we need to continue to share that message with young people today. That reading is the foundation of education and it will get them where they want to go life," Rep. Attica Scott said.

More than two dozen female volunteers headed out to show kids the importance of reading.

Schools participating in Real Women Read Day were Atkinson Academy, Audubon Traditional Elementary School, Cochrane Elementary School, Maupin Elementary School and Medora Elementary School.

