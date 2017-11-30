Real Women Read Day encourages kids to love reading

An accident closed Interstate 71 South just east of downtown. Traffic is returning to normal.More >>
An accident closed Interstate 71 South just east of downtown. Traffic is returning to normal.More >>
The deadly crash happened Wednesday night in the 7900 block of National Turnpike near Tolls Lane. The victim was Mohamad Sam, 23. Police said they believe Sam was working on his friend's car when a third driver accidentally crashed into them.More >>
The deadly crash happened Wednesday night in the 7900 block of National Turnpike near Tolls Lane. The victim was Mohamad Sam, 23. Police said they believe Sam was working on his friend's car when a third driver accidentally crashed into them.More >>
Real Women Read Day encourages elementary school students to develop strong literacy skills and a love of reading.More >>
Real Women Read Day encourages elementary school students to develop strong literacy skills and a love of reading.More >>
Adam Cahill, 34, was arrested Wednesday afternoon just a few houses down from his own on Arling Avenue.More >>
Adam Cahill, 34, was arrested Wednesday afternoon just a few houses down from his own on Arling Avenue.More >>
The WAVE 3 News Storm Tracking Team works hard to keep you and your family safe. One way we continue that promise is by providing you with the Earliest Alert Outlook.More >>
The WAVE 3 News Storm Tracking Team works hard to keep you and your family safe. One way we continue that promise is by providing you with the Earliest Alert Outlook.More >>