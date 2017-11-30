Louisville man hit, killed on National Turnpike while helping friend with car trouble

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man was killed while helping a friend whose car broke down on National Turnpike.

The deadly crash happened Wednesday night in the 7900 block of National Turnpike near Tolls Lane. The victim was Mohamad Sam, 23. Police said they believe Sam was working on his friend's car when a third driver accidentally crashed into them.

"He was very active, with a goal, a dream to achieve," Mohammed Khair Hamed, Sam's friend, said.

Other friends and family told WAVE 3 News that Sam's goal was to help bring his mother from Sudan to Louisville. His mission was to help the community in the city he's called home for about two years.

"He was a well-respected person in the community," Hamed said.

Sam was also a student at Jefferson Community and Technical College. Another close friend, Abdulrahim Adam, said he loved computers and was known for being a talented soccer player with a big heart. He detailed the night Sam was killed, saying that Sam got a call late Wednesday from a friend who has broken down on National Turnpike. Adam, along with Sam's other friends and family, said it's no surprise that he rushed to help his buddy.

"If you need some help, he wouldn't turn you down," Hamed said. "If you call it doesn't matter any time of day, he's there."

Officials said no matter how you break down, any road at night is a dangerous place to be.

Micah Scheu, Traffic Lieutenant with Louisville Metro Police Department, was at the scene of the crash. He said the other car didn't see Sam working on his friend's Jeep, which led to the crash.

"Our hearts go out to the person and their family that passed away," Scheu said.

Scheu said while officials always recommend pulling off the road into the emergency lane, there was not one in the spot where the Jeep SUV broke down.

"In this particular case, that wasn't an option because there wasn't an emergency lane right there that was easily accessible," Scheu said.

He cautions the rest of us to never work on a car in the road. Put your emergency flashers on right away, and get yourself and any passengers to a safe location away from traffic. He also said you should call police before calling anyone else.

"Go ahead and alert 911," Scheu said. "They will walk you through what to do from that point."

Sam's friends told WAVE 3 News it's still hard to believe his vibrant light is gone.

"He was very wonderful," Adam said. "He was a great person."

Police don't expect to file charges. They said people should always call the professionals first, then family or friends. AAA added it's helpful to also get out of the passenger side door when you can.

