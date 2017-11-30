WAVE 3 News Editorial - November 30, 2017: Student Success

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Student success abounds in our region.

A University of Louisville student was the only Kentucky student named a Truman scholar, granted to U.S. college juniors for demonstrated leadership potential and commitment to public service. Six UofL students were also named Fulbright Scholars this year, making it 110 Fulbright Scholars for the university in the past 15 years.

A freshman at duPont Manual High School is one of only four teenagers across the country who was recognized for his volunteerism at the Nickelodeon HALO Awards. The student started Random Acts of Kindness Louisville to mobilize students and others in the community to perform random acts of kindness throughout the year.

Nearly two million high school students took the ACT this year and about 1,000 got a perfect score. 14 of them were at duPont Manual, joining three others from Louisville Collegiate, one from St. Xavier, one from Male, and twins from Sacred Heart who both got perfect scores.

Every day, students throughout our area lead, innovate, and make a difference in their communities.

As the first semester of this school year winds down, we applaud all of them for challenging themselves to reach greater heights!

