Sole survivor of 'The Railroad Killer' shares story, inspiration

LEXINGTON, KY (WAVE) - The only survivor of "The Railroad Killer", Holly Dunn, spoke in Lexington last night about her book "Soul Survivor."

Dunn was a junior at the University of Kentucky in 1997 when she and her boyfriend were attacked walking home from a party. Serial killer Angel Maturino Reséndiz, "The Railroad Killer", beat Dunn's boyfriend to death in front of her and left her for dead.

Dunn was the only person to survive an attack by Reséndiz.

"My life is wonderful, and I wouldn't change anything about it. So that's what I hope people understand that you can rise from the ashes. You can get through hard things and survive," author Holly Dunn said.

Living through the assault motivated Dunn to work as a speaker and activist for victims of sexual assault and other violent crimes. Dunn has also founded Holly's House in her hometown of Evansville, Indiana, according to her agent.

Thursday night, Dunn stopped by the Louisville Barnes and Noble in the Paddock Shops to share her story and sign her books.

