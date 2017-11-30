Sole survivor of 'The Railroad Killer' shares story, inspiration

Holly Dunn was the only survivor of "The Railroad Killer." She stopped in Lexington and Louisville this week to share her story.More >>
Real Women Read Day encourages elementary school students to develop strong literacy skills and a love of reading.More >>
A University of Louisville student was the only Kentucky student named a Truman scholar, granted to U.S. college juniors for demonstrated leadership potential and commitment to public service. Six UofL students were also named Fulbright Scholars this year, making it 110 Fulbright Scholars for the university in the past 15 years.More >>
An accident closed Interstate 71 South just east of downtown. Traffic is returning to normal.More >>
The deadly crash happened Wednesday night in the 7900 block of National Turnpike near Tolls Lane. The victim was Mohamad Sam, 23. Police said they believe Sam was working on his friend's car when a third driver accidentally crashed into them.More >>
