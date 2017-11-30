Trump lights National Christmas Tree for 1st time

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive at the lighting ceremony for the 2017 National Christmas Tree on the Ellipse near the White House, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017, in Washington.

By JILL COLVIN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump lit the National Christmas Tree for the first time on Thursday, wishing the country "a Merry Christmas, a Happy New Year" and "unbelievable holidays."

Trump counted down from 10 with his wife, Melania, who pushed a button to set the tree aglow with golden lights and silver stars.

The president and first lady attended the annual event with other Trump family members.

The program was hosted by television host Kathie Lee Gifford and actor Dean Cain - featuring performances by the Beach Boys, Jack Wagner, Wynonna Judd, Craig Campbell and others.

This year marks the 95th annual National Christmas Tree Lighting. The tradition began in 1923 with President Calvin Coolidge and takes place in President's Park, just south of the White House.

