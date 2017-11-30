Partnership between Louisville, local company working to eliminate the spread of lead

Louisville's Health Equity Report for 2017 showed 60% of kids tested had concerning levels of lead in their blood. Local company, LockUpLead, is working to raise awareness to parents for the risks of exposure to lead.More >>
Louisville's Health Equity Report for 2017 showed 60% of kids tested had concerning levels of lead in their blood. Local company, LockUpLead, is working to raise awareness to parents for the risks of exposure to lead.More >>
Justice Secretary John Tilley spoke to the US Senate Committee about the challenges to law enforcement in the ongoing battle against opioids in Kentucky.More >>
Justice Secretary John Tilley spoke to the US Senate Committee about the challenges to law enforcement in the ongoing battle against opioids in Kentucky.More >>
Holly Dunn was the only survivor of "The Railroad Killer." She stopped in Lexington and Louisville this week to share her story.More >>
Holly Dunn was the only survivor of "The Railroad Killer." She stopped in Lexington and Louisville this week to share her story.More >>
Real Women Read Day encourages elementary school students to develop strong literacy skills and a love of reading.More >>
Real Women Read Day encourages elementary school students to develop strong literacy skills and a love of reading.More >>
A University of Louisville student was the only Kentucky student named a Truman scholar, granted to U.S. college juniors for demonstrated leadership potential and commitment to public service. Six UofL students were also named Fulbright Scholars this year, making it 110 Fulbright Scholars for the university in the past 15 years.More >>
A University of Louisville student was the only Kentucky student named a Truman scholar, granted to U.S. college juniors for demonstrated leadership potential and commitment to public service. Six UofL students were also named Fulbright Scholars this year, making it 110 Fulbright Scholars for the university in the past 15 years.More >>