Partnership between Louisville, local company working to eliminate the spread of lead

Lead can be spread in the demolishing of abandoned homes because many old homes used lead-based paint. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

John Cullen developed LockUp Lead, a product that identifies lead in a home in a matter of seconds. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Steps are being taken to reduce the amount of lead in Louisville homes.

Louisville's Health Equity Report for 2017 showed 60% of kids tested had concerning levels of lead in their blood. Local company, LockUpLead, is working to raise awareness to parents regarding the risks of exposure to lead.

A big source of lead in older homes is paint. Lead-based paint was banned in the United States in 1978.

John Cullen developed a product that identifies lead in a home in a matter of seconds.

“This empowers parents to be able to find and eliminate lead themselves,” Cullen said.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ Louisville population growing, becoming more diverse, annual health report reveals

+ Louisville man hit, killed on National Turnpike while helping friend with car trouble

+ Pitino seeks $35 million from UofL Athletic Association

The lead detector is a powdery substance mixed with vinegar. The solution is sprayed on and around lead-suspected areas and turns red where the lead is present.

“When you can help a parent protect their child's brain health, there is nothing more important than that,” Cullen said.

Many of the children who tested for concerning levels of lead live near downtown, west, or south Louisville. Many abandoned homes are also located in those areas.



Laura Grabowski, spokesperson for the Vacant & Public Property Directory, said the office demolishes around 100 vacant homes a year. She said the LockUpLead product could help them keep the air safe during the demolition.

“We thought 'what a great opportunity to be able to reduce some of the dust that is going in the air,'” Grabowski said. “A lot of these houses are next to houses that are occupied and have children who live there."

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

Before the partnership with LockUpLead, the city was wetting structures before being demolished to reduce the spread of lead dust.

“As lead turns to dust it seems like an impossible problem,” Cullen said. “This is a reason that not much has been done about the lead. People feel overwhelmed or they have just ignored it.”

The city spent around $75,000 to use LockUpLead on about 80 homes and will start using the product immediately, according to Grabowski. Cullen said Louisville is the first city to invest in his product.

Members of Youth Build, a job training program, will be using LockUpLead to remove lead from vacant homes.

The product is available for individual families to purchase at local stores, including Dages Paint Co. and Honest Home.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.