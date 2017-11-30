Beagle breakout: Pup caught on video scaling shelter cage

WINDSOR, Va. (AP) - A video of a beagle at a Virginia animal shelter scaling her cage to escape has generated calls of interest from across the country.
Emily Glickman, a caretaker at the shelter in Windsor, said by phone Thursday that its new owner plans to take her home Friday.
The adopter claimed the dog, named Buttermilk, long before the video went viral.
The Isle of Wight County Animal Shelter posted a Facebook video of the escape attempt Tuesday, generating more than 70,000 views. It shows Buttermilk gingerly climbing a 4-foot cage's wall before perching atop it.
The shelter often rescues hunting dogs, particularly after the season. Glickman said Buttermilk was rescued three weeks ago.
The shelter's animals are often named after food brought in by volunteers. In Buttermilk's case, it was pancakes.
