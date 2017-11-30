I-65 construction near Sellersburg ending soon

After two years, work to widen to interstate is nearly complete. (Source: Rachael Krause, WAVE 3 News)

SELLERSBURG, IN (WAVE) – A busy stretch of Interstate 65 will soon be much easier to drive through.

After two years, work to widen the interstate is nearly complete.

Weather stalled progress. On Thursday, rain kept work crews off the interstate for most of the day.

But soon, that construction and lane closures will be gone as the work on the stretch of I-65 between mile markers 8 and 11 in Indiana wraps up.

Thursday afternoon, Harry Maginity with the Indiana Department of Transportation said the crews hoped to have dry enough conditions on roads to begin painting lanes that evening.

"We were supposed to have the pavement markings put down last evening," Maginity said. "And the paint truck broke down."

Once the lanes have been painted, they'll be able to re-open both sides of the interstate near Sellersburg. Maginity said that will ease the traffic that often backs up in the area.

"Would think it's going to make quite a bit of difference for people who are commuting here," Maginity said.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ Safety improvements to close I-65 South through downtown Louisville

+ Roadway improvements to shutdown part of I-65 North

+ I-65 North reopened after weekend repairs

Fireside Bar and Grill sits just a few minutes from I-65 in Sellersburg. Angie Carwile, who works at the restaurant, said the interstate construction is a daily problem.

"There is quite a bit of traffic actually," Carwile said. "This highway here just stays packed."

While Carwile doesn’t need to travel on the interstate to get to work, she said the back-ups caused by the construction along I-65 have slowed her and others down.

An end to the construction near Sellersburg is a relief for Carwile and the folks at Fireside.

"It's so exciting to have it open up," she said. "Not just for our customers, but our employees who have to come from Louisville. They can get to work much faster and don't have to plan an extra 30 minutes to get here."

Crews still need to extend the median barrier wall and then put in a guard rail, which they plan to do this year if weather permits.

Once that work is finished, there will be six lanes of smooth sailing for drivers.

But the orange cones aren’t gone for good. In the late spring, Maginity said crews will be back to put down pavement on the new lanes.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.