Tilley speaks to U.S. Senate Committee on opioid crisis

WASHINGTON, DC (WAVE) - Kentucky Justice Secretary John Tilley spoke to the U.S. Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions on Thursday.

The hearing, titled "The Front Lines of the Opioid Crisis: Perspectives from States, Communities and Providers," asked speakers to testify about the country's deadly opioid epidemic.

Tilley discussed the challenges to law enforcement in the ongoing battle against opioids in Kentucky.

"It's a public health nightmare being handled in courtrooms, and jails and prisons and that is part of the problem," Kentucky Justice Secretary John Tilley said.

In 2016 more than 1400 Kentuckians died of an opioid overdose, a 7.4 percent increase from 2015, according to the Kentucky Justice and Safety Cabinet.

Operation UNITE and The Justice and Public Safety Cabinet launched a new substance abuse center in early November. The call center will connect people across Kentucky with resources for drug treatment.

