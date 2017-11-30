St. X and Trinity Meet for the State Title for the Sixth Time

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) "I think people could've picked this one a while ago," said Will Wolford after his St. X Tigers clinched a chance to meet Trinity in the state championship.

It's the Clash of the Titans part two in 2017. Two of the most dominant high school football teams in Kentucky history, St.X and Trinity meet for the second time this season. "What a way to play in the state championship game against your arch-rival, so we're excited about that," said Trinity head coach, Bob Beatty. "I think the two best teams are meeting for sure. I mean Trinity's already staked their claim on that the last two years," said Wolford.



The first meeting this season was lopsided. Trinity shutout St. X 28-0 in Papa John's Cardinal Stadium back on September 29th. "We feel like we left some things on the field before, and we're glad and fortunate to win the one before where we didn't feel like we played our best football," said Beatty. Since then, both the Rocks and the Tigers have been on a roll. Trinity is undefeated and St. X's only loss was a 16-14 loss to Cincinnati St. X.

Both teams come in red hot, and both teams look forward to knocking off their arch-rival with the state championship on the line. "It's always more excitement when it's your arch-rival and it makes it obviously a bit more meaningful," said Beatty. "Certainly plan on winning, but I'll worry about that feeling later," said Wolford. When asked if there's a better way to close his senior year, St. X running back, Will Ginter summed it up simply, "No, not at all."

Copyright 2017 WAVE News <http://www.wave3.com/>. All rights reserved.

