Prospect Assistant Chief resigns amid allegations of ties to LMPD Explorer Program scandal

PROSPECT, KY (WAVE) - Prospect's Assistant Police Chief has quit his job amidst allegations he is connected to a sex abuse scandal in the Louisville Metro Police Department Explorer Program.

Todd Shaw had been with the Prospect Police Department for five years. Before that, he served with LMPD for 21 years before retiring as a sergeant.

On Sept. 1, Shaw was suspended with pay. He was also being investigated internally by Prospect police.

We were told that was not a criminal investigation, and it has now been closed since Shaw resigned.

His attorney previously told us the allegations against Shaw related to the Explorer Program are not sexual in nature.

