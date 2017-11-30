Prospect Assistant Chief resigns amid allegations of ties to LMPD Explorer Program scandal

The restaurant's co-owner Bob Raymer posted the news on his Facebook page on Tuesday. Raymer said the last pizza was cooked in the restaurant on Monday night.More >>
Once work on I-65 is finished, there will be six lanes of smooth sailing for drivers.More >>
Todd Shaw had been with the Prospect Police Department for five years. Before that, he served with LMPD for 21 years.More >>
The deadly crash happened Wednesday night in the 7900 block of National Turnpike near Tolls Lane. The victim was Mohamad Sam, 23. Police said they believe Sam was working on his friend's car when a third driver accidentally crashed into them.More >>
Louisville's Health Equity Report for 2017 showed 60% of kids tested had concerning levels of lead in their blood. Local company, LockUpLead, is working to raise awareness to parents for the risks of exposure to lead.More >>
