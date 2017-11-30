KSP: Man in connection with kidnapping, murder arrested

Kentucky State Police arrested a Daviess County man they say is in connection with the kidnapping and murder of 29-year-old Tromain Mackall.

KSP said detectives charged 34-year-old Christopher Hill, of Owensboro, with Murder, Kidnapping, and Tampering with Physical Evidence.

Mackall was reported missing in July 2016. He was last seen leaving a party around 4 a.m. His body was later found inside a toolbox, which was floating in Spring Fork Creek in Grayson County.

Investigators believe Mackall was strangled or suffocated and that the murder happened in Daviess County.

Hill was taken to the Daviess County Detention Center with no bond.

The investigation is ongoing by KSP detectives.

