Silver Alert canceled for Columbus, IN man

COLUMBUS, IN (WAVE) - A Silver Alert has been canceled for a once missing Indiana man.

Columbus Police said Edward Eugene Evans, 73, was last seen around 3:00 on Thursday. The cancellation was issued just after 9:00 p.m.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

Police said Evans was initially believed to be in extreme danger and required medical assistance. Police did not release details on how he was found.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.