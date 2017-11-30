Thursday's Scores

By The Associated Press



BOYS BASKETBALL

Buckhorn 88, Lee Co. 26

Clay Co. 90, Russell Co. 74

Lou. St. Francis 61, Burgin 41

Lou. St. Xavier 59, Lou. Atherton 38

Marshall Co. 57, Massac County, Ill. 48

GIRLS BASKETBALL

East Ridge 71, Magoffin Co. 57

Elizabethtown 65, Campbellsville 28

Franklin Co. 61, Collins 49

Jackson City 43, Riverside Christian 19

Lex. Sayre 57, St. Patrick 20

Lexington Catholic 71, Lou. Fairdale 5

Lou. Collegiate 46, Lou. Ky. Country Day 27

Lou. Doss 68, Lou. St. Francis 45

Marshall Co. 57, Massac County, Ill. 26

Owen Co. 53, Williamstown 32

Taylor Co. 59, Fort Knox 27

