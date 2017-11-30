Thursday's Scores

By The Associated Press
|BOYS BASKETBALL
Buckhorn 88, Lee Co. 26
Clay Co. 90, Russell Co. 74
Lou. St. Francis 61, Burgin 41
Lou. St. Xavier 59, Lou. Atherton 38
Marshall Co. 57, Massac County, Ill. 48
|GIRLS BASKETBALL
East Ridge 71, Magoffin Co. 57
Elizabethtown 65, Campbellsville 28
Franklin Co. 61, Collins 49
Jackson City 43, Riverside Christian 19
Lex. Sayre 57, St. Patrick 20
Lexington Catholic 71, Lou. Fairdale 5
Lou. Collegiate 46, Lou. Ky. Country Day 27
Lou. Doss 68, Lou. St. Francis 45
Marshall Co. 57, Massac County, Ill. 26
Owen Co. 53, Williamstown 32
Taylor Co. 59, Fort Knox 27
