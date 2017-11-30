Thursday's Scores

By The Associated Press
|BOYS BASKETBALL
Columbia City 42, Ft. Wayne Northrop 39
LaVille 60, Bremen 53
S. Ripley 73, Switzerland Co. 56
|Lafayette Tournament
|Consolation
Lafayette Harrison 56, Benton Central 30
Twin Lakes 54, Frankfort 43
|GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bethany Christian 35, Prairie Hts. 28
Bethesda Christian 68, Indiana Deaf 32
Brown Co. 53, White River Valley 47
Brownstown 51, Seymour 46
Clay City 59, Riverton Parke 36
Crothersville 50, S. Decatur 37
Dubois 43, Springs Valley 26
E. Central 89, Harrison, Ohio 26
Fairview, Ohio 49, Lakewood Park 40
Henryville 58, Lanesville 39
Indpls Metro 38, Indpls Shortridge 30
Liberty Christian 39, Indpls International 30
Linton 78, Eastern (Greene) 28
Milan 69, Seton Catholic 18
N. Decatur 52, Oldenburg 43
N. Harrison 51, New Albany 44
N. White 41, Rossville 38
New Castle 45, Jay Co. 38
New Washington 55, Rock Creek Academy 41
Paoli 70, Barr-Reeve 35
Scottsburg 44, Corydon 32
Shenandoah 68, Knightstown 34
Trinity Lutheran 82, Edinburgh 32
University 73, Anderson Prep Academy 31
Victory Christian Academy 68, River Forest 45
Vincennes Rivet 58, Bloomfield 24
W. Washington 60, Mitchell 55
Wapahani 45, Cambridge City 28
Washington 27, N. Daviess 17
Wes-Del 46, Blackford 37
Wood Memorial 58, Washington Catholic 18
Yorktown 43, Guerin Catholic 25
