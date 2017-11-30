Thursday's Scores

By The Associated Press



BOYS BASKETBALL

Breckinridge Co. 80, Butler Co. 79

Buckhorn 88, Lee Co. 26

Clay Co. 90, Russell Co. 74

Floyd Central 58, Perry Co. Central 50

Gallatin Co. 72, Bracken Co. 31

Jackson City 68, Riverside Christian 27

Lou. St. Francis 61, Burgin 41

Lou. St. Xavier 59, Lou. Atherton 38

Marshall Co. 57, Massac County, Ill. 48

Newport 62, Bishop Brossart 59

Woodford Co. 94, Grant Co. 61

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bethlehem 51, Whitefield Academy 30

Boyd Co. 75, Russell 72, OT

East Ridge 71, Magoffin Co. 57

Elizabethtown 65, Campbellsville 28

Franklin Co. 61, Collins 49

Jackson City 43, Riverside Christian 19

Lex. Lafayette 57, Southwestern 55

Lex. Sayre 57, St. Patrick 20

Lexington Catholic 71, Lou. Fairdale 5

Lou. Collegiate 46, Lou. Ky. Country Day 27

Lou. Doss 68, Lou. St. Francis 45

Marshall Co. 57, Massac County, Ill. 26

Menifee Co. 69, Estill Co. 51

Nicholas Co. 74, Bracken Co. 32

North Bullitt 66, LaRue Co. 32

Owen Co. 53, Williamstown 32

Scott Co. 77, Cooper 75

Taylor Co. 59, Fort Knox 27

West Carter 60, Chesapeake, Ohio 38

Whitley Co. 64, Barbourville 47

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.