Thursday's Scores

By The Associated Press
|BOYS BASKETBALL
Breckinridge Co. 80, Butler Co. 79
Buckhorn 88, Lee Co. 26
Clay Co. 90, Russell Co. 74
Floyd Central 58, Perry Co. Central 50
Gallatin Co. 72, Bracken Co. 31
Jackson City 68, Riverside Christian 27
Lou. St. Francis 61, Burgin 41
Lou. St. Xavier 59, Lou. Atherton 38
Marshall Co. 57, Massac County, Ill. 48
Newport 62, Bishop Brossart 59
Woodford Co. 94, Grant Co. 61
|GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bethlehem 51, Whitefield Academy 30
Boyd Co. 75, Russell 72, OT
East Ridge 71, Magoffin Co. 57
Elizabethtown 65, Campbellsville 28
Franklin Co. 61, Collins 49
Jackson City 43, Riverside Christian 19
Lex. Lafayette 57, Southwestern 55
Lex. Sayre 57, St. Patrick 20
Lexington Catholic 71, Lou. Fairdale 5
Lou. Collegiate 46, Lou. Ky. Country Day 27
Lou. Doss 68, Lou. St. Francis 45
Marshall Co. 57, Massac County, Ill. 26
Menifee Co. 69, Estill Co. 51
Nicholas Co. 74, Bracken Co. 32
North Bullitt 66, LaRue Co. 32
Owen Co. 53, Williamstown 32
Scott Co. 77, Cooper 75
Taylor Co. 59, Fort Knox 27
West Carter 60, Chesapeake, Ohio 38
Whitley Co. 64, Barbourville 47
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.