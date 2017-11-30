Chenoweth Lane safety improvements proposed, public opinion sought

Changes could be coming to Chenoweth Lane. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Changes could be coming to Chenoweth Lane in Saint Matthews.

Officials hosted a public meeting Thursday night to discuss proposed safety and drainage improvements.

The changes would be made on Chenoweth Lane between the railroad crossing, which is near Westport Road, and Brownsboro Road (US 42).

There are a couple of options on the table for the business district.

The first would add two center turn lanes between Stabler and Massie Avenue.

The second option would eliminate some entrances from businesses onto Chenoweth and force drivers to use backage roads.

"Everybody seems to be pleased to see this work that's coming out," Kentucky Transportation Cabinet spokeswoman Andrea Clifford said. "It's not major impacts to the residents or the businesses along the roadway."

The options presented were drawn up after a planning study a couple of years ago.

People who were unable to make the meeting can share their opinion through an online project survey. It closes Dec. 14.

