Give a Child a Smile campaign hopes to help families of children with autism

By Erin O'Neil, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Booker Autism Foundation of Learning / BAFOL.org) (Source: Booker Autism Foundation of Learning / BAFOL.org)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Families with autistic children are getting some help from a Louisville nonprofit this holiday season. 

The Booker Autism Foundation of Learning, Inc. (BAFOL) wants to get the word out about their holiday program, Give a Child a Smile. 

The annual Give a Child a Smile campaign provides families with children on the spectrum of autism with gift baskets for the holiday season. 

Each basket includes nonperishable food items, a toy and a signed Christmas card. The baskets may be picked up at the California Community Center on December 16 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. 

This is the fourth year for the Give a Child a Smile campaign. 

Families interested in receiving a basket are encouraged to call the foundation at (502) 408-1847. 

