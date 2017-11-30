Give a Child a Smile campaign hopes to help families of children with autism

The Booker Autism Foundation of Learning, Inc. wants to get the word out about their holiday program for autistic children, Give a Child a Smile.More >>
The Booker Autism Foundation of Learning, Inc. wants to get the word out about their holiday program for autistic children, Give a Child a Smile.More >>
The changes would be made on Chenoweth Lane between the railroad crossing and US 42.More >>
The changes would be made on Chenoweth Lane between the railroad crossing and US 42.More >>
Public school districts in Clark County are moving away from the year-round calendar and toward a hybrid that closer resembles a traditional calendar.More >>
Public school districts in Clark County are moving away from the year-round calendar and toward a hybrid that closer resembles a traditional calendar.More >>
Columbus Police said Edward Eugene Evans, 73, was last seen wearing two jackets, a light grey shirt, and blue jeans.More >>
Columbus Police said Edward Eugene Evans, 73, was last seen wearing two jackets, a light grey shirt, and blue jeans.More >>
A proposed ordinance in Louisville would require giving homeless camps written notice before the camp is removed.More >>
A proposed ordinance in Louisville would require giving homeless camps written notice before the camp is removed.More >>