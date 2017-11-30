Thursday's Scores

By The Associated Press
|BOYS BASKETBALL
Columbia City 42, Ft. Wayne Northrop 39
Griffith 60, Hammond Clark 48
Lake Station 70, Calumet Christian School 45
LaVille 60, Bremen 53
Lowell 65, Hammond Gavit 64
S. Ripley 73, Switzerland Co. 56
|Lafayette Tournament
|Consolation
Lafayette Harrison 56, Benton Central 30
Twin Lakes 54, Frankfort 43
|GIRLS BASKETBALL
Beech Grove 70, Franklin 69
Bethany Christian 35, Prairie Hts. 28
Bethesda Christian 68, Indiana Deaf 32
Brown Co. 53, White River Valley 47
Brownstown 51, Seymour 46
Churubusco 42, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 27
Clay City 59, Riverton Parke 36
Covenant Christian 64, Indpls Brebeuf 13
Cowan 43, Hagerstown 35
Crothersville 50, S. Decatur 37
Dubois 43, Springs Valley 26
E. Central 89, Harrison, Ohio 26
Elkhart Memorial 69, S. Bend Clay 31
Fairview, Ohio 49, Lakewood Park 40
Henryville 58, Lanesville 39
Heritage Christian 54, Indpls Roncalli 46
Heritage Hills 53, Tecumseh 21
Indianapolis Attucks 37, Speedway 20
Indpls Chatard 68, Indpls Northwest 18
Indpls Lutheran 54, Hauser 27
Indpls Metro 38, Indpls Shortridge 30
Jasper 50, Bloomington North 41
Liberty Christian 39, Indpls International 30
Linton 78, Eastern (Greene) 28
Milan 69, Seton Catholic 18
Morgan Twp. 60, Argos 40
Muncie Central 67, Indpls Tech 37
N. Central (Farmersburg) 83, Shakamak 53
N. Decatur 52, Oldenburg 43
N. Harrison 51, New Albany 44
N. Montgomery 37, Covington 36
N. White 41, Rossville 38, OT
New Castle 45, Jay Co. 38
New Washington 55, Rock Creek Academy 41
NorthWood 54, Concord 45
Paoli 70, Barr-Reeve 35
Princeton 65, Ev. Harrison 48
Rensselaer 44, Winamac 37
Rockville 47, Union (Dugger) 26
S. Central (Union Mills) 59, Kouts 39
Salem 56, Orleans 29
Scottsburg 44, Corydon 32
Shenandoah 68, Knightstown 34
Southmont 67, Turkey Run 24
Tippecanoe Valley 47, Plymouth 41
Traders Point Christian 63, Indpls Howe 53
Trinity Lutheran 82, Edinburgh 32
University 73, Anderson Prep Academy 31
Victory Christian Academy 68, River Forest 45
Vincennes Rivet 58, Bloomfield 24
W. Noble 54, Westview 53
W. Washington 60, Mitchell 55
Wapahani 45, Cambridge City 28
Warsaw 63, Oregon-Davis 46
Washington 27, N. Daviess 17
Wawasee 68, S. Bend Adams 35
Wes-Del 46, Blackford 37
Wood Memorial 58, Washington Catholic 18
Yorktown 43, Guerin Catholic 25
