Thursday's Scores

By The Associated Press



BOYS BASKETBALL

Columbia City 42, Ft. Wayne Northrop 39

Griffith 60, Hammond Clark 48

Lake Station 70, Calumet Christian School 45

LaVille 60, Bremen 53

Lowell 65, Hammond Gavit 64

S. Ripley 73, Switzerland Co. 56

Lafayette Tournament Consolation

Lafayette Harrison 56, Benton Central 30

Twin Lakes 54, Frankfort 43

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Beech Grove 70, Franklin 69

Bethany Christian 35, Prairie Hts. 28

Bethesda Christian 68, Indiana Deaf 32

Brown Co. 53, White River Valley 47

Brownstown 51, Seymour 46

Churubusco 42, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 27

Clay City 59, Riverton Parke 36

Covenant Christian 64, Indpls Brebeuf 13

Cowan 43, Hagerstown 35

Crothersville 50, S. Decatur 37

Dubois 43, Springs Valley 26

E. Central 89, Harrison, Ohio 26

Elkhart Memorial 69, S. Bend Clay 31

Fairview, Ohio 49, Lakewood Park 40

Henryville 58, Lanesville 39

Heritage Christian 54, Indpls Roncalli 46

Heritage Hills 53, Tecumseh 21

Indianapolis Attucks 37, Speedway 20

Indpls Chatard 68, Indpls Northwest 18

Indpls Lutheran 54, Hauser 27

Indpls Metro 38, Indpls Shortridge 30

Jasper 50, Bloomington North 41

Liberty Christian 39, Indpls International 30

Linton 78, Eastern (Greene) 28

Milan 69, Seton Catholic 18

Morgan Twp. 60, Argos 40

Muncie Central 67, Indpls Tech 37

N. Central (Farmersburg) 83, Shakamak 53

N. Decatur 52, Oldenburg 43

N. Harrison 51, New Albany 44

N. Montgomery 37, Covington 36

N. White 41, Rossville 38, OT

New Castle 45, Jay Co. 38

New Washington 55, Rock Creek Academy 41

NorthWood 54, Concord 45

Paoli 70, Barr-Reeve 35

Princeton 65, Ev. Harrison 48

Rensselaer 44, Winamac 37

Rockville 47, Union (Dugger) 26

S. Central (Union Mills) 59, Kouts 39

Salem 56, Orleans 29

Scottsburg 44, Corydon 32

Shenandoah 68, Knightstown 34

Southmont 67, Turkey Run 24

Tippecanoe Valley 47, Plymouth 41

Traders Point Christian 63, Indpls Howe 53

Trinity Lutheran 82, Edinburgh 32

University 73, Anderson Prep Academy 31

Victory Christian Academy 68, River Forest 45

Vincennes Rivet 58, Bloomfield 24

W. Noble 54, Westview 53

W. Washington 60, Mitchell 55

Wapahani 45, Cambridge City 28

Warsaw 63, Oregon-Davis 46

Washington 27, N. Daviess 17

Wawasee 68, S. Bend Adams 35

Wes-Del 46, Blackford 37

Wood Memorial 58, Washington Catholic 18

Yorktown 43, Guerin Catholic 25

