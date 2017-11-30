Semi-tanker crash closes portion of Purchase Pkwy. in Benton, KY

It's pretty cool that in this digital age Tess Lindsey and Benjamin Kemble started a company making and selling handmade leather-wrapped journals. Even the paper is cut by hand.More >>
The space sharing website, Airbnb, claims to help travelers find places to stay in 190 countries and 34 thousand cities. But that list apparently does not include Jeffersontown.More >>
The investigation involves the Louisville Metro Police Officer's Credit Union. It serves officers and their immediate families.More >>
The Booker Autism Foundation of Learning, Inc. wants to get the word out about their holiday program for autistic children, Give a Child a Smile.More >>
The changes would be made on Chenoweth Lane between the railroad crossing and US 42.More >>
