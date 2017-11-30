Semi-tanker crash closes portion of Purchase Pkwy. in Benton, KY

All lanes of the Purchase Parkway along the Parkway between the US 641 Exit 41 Interchange and the KY 348 Benton Exit 43 Interchange are blocked after a crash.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, a semi-truck was traveling north on the Purchase Pkwy at the

42-mile marker when it crashed into the bridge pier of the KY 408 overpass.

This is along the Parkway between the US 641 Exit 41 Interchange and the KY 348 Benton Exit 43 Interchange.

Traffic is being detoured through Benton via KY 58 and US 641 Northbound traffic on US 641 from Murray should take US 641 through Benton to reconnect with the Purchase Parkway at Exit 434.

There is a substantial amount of debris reported on the road. Both the northbound and southbound lanes were blocked as of 9 p.m.

A KYTC bridge inspector is on the way to assess the bridge. There is also a 50-100-gallon diesel spill.

