Semi-tanker crash tied up traffic on Purchase Pkwy. in Benton, KY

All lanes of the Purchase Parkway along the Parkway between the US 641 Exit 41 Interchange and the KY 348 Benton Exit 43 Interchange are back open after a crash on Thursday, Nov. 30.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, a semi-truck was traveling north on the Purchase Pkwy at the

42-mile marker when it crashed into the bridge pier of the KY 408 overpass.

This is along the Parkway between the US 641 Exit 41 Interchange and the KY 348 Benton Exit 43 Interchange.

An inspector found that the bridge did not sustain any structural damage, but there is some superficial damage to the pier.

In addition to a significant amount of debris, crews also had to clean up a 50-100-gallon diesel spill.

