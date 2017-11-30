Semi-tanker crash tied up traffic on Purchase Pkwy. in Benton, KY

We are watching the fog and temperatures carefully this morning.More >>
We are watching the fog and temperatures carefully this morning.More >>
The Seelbach has a rich history and is included on the National Register of Historic Places.More >>
The Seelbach has a rich history and is included on the National Register of Historic Places.More >>
A proposed ordinance in Louisville would require giving homeless camps written notice before the camp is removed.More >>
A proposed ordinance in Louisville would require giving homeless camps written notice before the camp is removed.More >>
It's pretty cool that in this digital age Tess Lindsey and Benjamin Kemble started a company making and selling handmade leather-wrapped journals. Even the paper is cut by hand.More >>
It's pretty cool that in this digital age Tess Lindsey and Benjamin Kemble started a company making and selling handmade leather-wrapped journals. Even the paper is cut by hand.More >>
The space sharing website, Airbnb, claims to help travelers find places to stay in 190 countries and 34 thousand cities. But that list apparently does not include Jeffersontown.More >>
The space sharing website, Airbnb, claims to help travelers find places to stay in 190 countries and 34 thousand cities. But that list apparently does not include Jeffersontown.More >>