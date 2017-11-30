Hines-Allen scores 25 to lead No. 4 Louisville past Indiana

By COREY ELLIOT

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) - Myisha Hines-Allen had 25 points and 12 rebounds to help No.4 Louisville use a big third quarter to beat Indiana 72-59 Thursday night in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

Jazmine Jones finished with 12 points and seven rebounds for the Cardinals (7-0).

Louisville native Jaelynn Penn led Indiana (4-3) with 17 points.

Louisville closed the first half with a 9-2 run to take a nine-point led at the break, and then had a 10-2 binge in the third quarter to extend their lead to 51-36. Indiana managed pull to 65-57 with a little more than four minutes left in the fourth, but that was as close as it got.

The Cardinals outscored the Hoosiers 54-30 in the paint.

For the majority of the first half, the Cardinals struggled with the Hoosiers, unable to build and maintain a comfortable lead.

Indiana kept the game within reach early on, even trailing 28-26 with four minutes left in the second quarter. But that's when Kylee Shook scoring all five of her points during the run that took Louisville into the locker room with a 37-28 lead.

Louisville started the second half where it left off.

The Cardinals have opened with seven wins for the second consecutive year. With a win over South Dakota State on Sunday Louisville will have its first 8-0 start since the 2014-15 season. The Cardinals have seven more games until they begin conference play, including a matchup with Vanderbilt at home and Kentucky on the road.

Indiana hosts Auburn on Sunday.

Louisville visits South Dakota State on Sunday.

