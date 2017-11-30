EXCLUSIVE: Police investigate possible theft at credit union that serves officers

The credit union serves officers and their immediate families. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department are just starting to uncover a possible theft that could affect many of their own.

The investigation involves the Louisville Metro Police Officers Credit Union. It serves officers and their immediate families.

LMPD tells us that representatives with the credit union contacted them to file a criminal report related to theft this week, WAVE 3 News Investigative Reporter Natalia Martinez found out.

They could not tell us who they are investigating or how much money may be involved.

A number of sources with the department told us the allegations involve fictitious accounts set up in officers' names. That information was not something that LMPD or the credit union could officially confirm.

The credit union did confirm that their Vice President, Josephine Crowe, has been suspended. They also confirmed an investigation was currently underway, but they declined to give more specifics.

Representatives with the credit union did want to assure their clients that they are fully insured. They also wanted them to know that they are actively working to figure things out and help their customers.

We tried to reach Crowe, but no one answered our calls or came to her door.

Crowe has not been charged.

The credit union is a completely separate entity from LMPD. A spokesperson with the department told us it is an active investigation by their Financial Crimes Unit and that these investigations take time.

