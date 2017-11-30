Airbnb hosts in Jeffersontown warned they are breaking the law

Jeffersontown Mayor Bill Dieruf says enforcement will continue until the city council changes the law. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Homeowner Rick Redding says the city is behind the times. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Homeowners renting their houses on Airbnb have been warned they are breaking Jeffersontown law. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

JEFFERSONTOWN, KY (WAVE) - The space sharing website, Airbnb, claims to help travelers find places to stay in 190 countries and 34 thousand cities.

But that list apparently does not include Jeffersontown.

It is illegal to rent a house in Jeffersontown for less than 30 days. That puts Airbnb hosts like Rick Redding out of business.

City officials said if he continues to rent out his home, Redding could be fined up to $500 a day.

>> More Louisville Metro news on wave3.com

"I wasn't aware of the law," Redding said. "And certainly I didn't think, if there was one, it would be enforced."

Jeffersontown Mayor Bill Dieruf said the city acted on complaints that the law was not being followed. But enforcement is difficult.

Dieruf said only two illegal renters were notified of their violations and they were identified by their advertising.

"Short term rentals are something people do many times from their home and don't advertise," Dieruf said. "If they advertise on a platform, Airbnb or one of the other ones, the address isn't put there. So it's hard to tell how many people in the Jeffersontown neighborhood are doing them or how many people in Jefferson County are doing them."

Dieruf said enforcement will continue unless the city council changes the law.

Rick Redding has been renting his home out to Airbnb customers for four years. He said his $150 dollar a night, three bedroom, one bath cottage is rented out almost a third of the year.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ New ordinance would help protect homeless camps

+ EXCLUSIVE: Police investigate possible theft at credit union that serves officers

+ Chenoweth Lane safety improvements proposed, public opinion sought

"Jtown is on the wrong side of this issue because they're standing in the way of progress," Redding said.

Airbnb spokesman Benjamin Breit said the company is willing to find a solution.

"We ask all hosts to follow their local rules and regulations," Breit said. "At the same time, we are partnering with communities across the country to create fair, progressive rules for home sharing. We would be happy to work collaboratively with Jeffersontown along those lines."

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All Rights Reserved.