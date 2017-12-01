Sounders return to MLS Cup after 3-0 rout of Dynamo

The White House is discussing a plan to replace Secretary of State Rex Tillerson with CIA director Mike Pompeo.More >>
Humorist and best-selling author Garrison Keillor is off the air after Minnesota Public Radio terminated his contracts over allegations of workplace misconduct.More >>
President Donald Trump lit the National Christmas Tree for the first time on Thursday, wishing the country "a Merry Christmas, a Happy New Year" and "unbelievable holidays."More >>
Thousands jammed into midtown Manhattan to watch the annual lighting of the Christmas tree in Rockefeller CenterMore >>
A 24-year-old college graduate who was arrested in a string of deadly shootings that terrorized a Tampa neighborhood will make his first court appearance to face four counts of first-degree murderMore >>
Lawyer says embattled U.S. Rep. John Conyers has no plans to resign amid allegations that the congressman sexually harassed several women when they worked on his staffMore >>
U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley says North Korea's latest launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile that some observers believe could reach Washington and the entire U.S. Eastern Seaboard "brings us closer" to a war the U.S. doesn't seekMore >>
Members of U.S. Rep. John Conyers' family rallied in support of the 88-year-old lawmaker who is facing calls for his resignation after sexual harassment allegations by several former staffersMore >>
NBC News has fired longtime "Today" show host Matt Lauer for 'inappropriate sexual behavior'More >>
