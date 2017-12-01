Historic Seelbach hotel sold to Ohio company

The hotel is on the National Register of Historic Places. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Seelbach Hotel in downtown Louisville has been sold.

Columbus-based Rockbridge purchased the hotel at Fourth Street and Muhammad Ali Blvd.

It will be managed by Louisville-based Musselman Hotel Management.

The Seelbach has a rich history and is included on the National Register of Historic Places.

F. Scott Fitzgerald frequented the hotel while stationed at Camp Taylor to drink bourbon and smoke cigars. He used the Seelbach as the backdrop for Tom and Daisy's wedding reception in "The Great Gatsby."

The hotel was also a favorite of legendary gangster Al Capone.

His favorite room has two hidden doors behind special panels, which lead to secret passageways.

