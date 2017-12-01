Russian Deputy PM Mutko defiant about Olympic scandal

The White House is discussing a plan to replace Secretary of State Rex Tillerson with CIA director Mike Pompeo.More >>
Associated Press photojournalist Alan Diaz, whose coverage of a 6-year-old Cuban boy named Elian Gonzalez earned him the Pulitzer Prize, is retiring after 17 years with the wire serviceMore >>
President Donald Trump lit the National Christmas Tree for the first time on Thursday, wishing the country "a Merry Christmas, a Happy New Year" and "unbelievable holidays."More >>
A deer darted through two hallways of a Mississippi school, startling students as they were arriving for the dayMore >>
Police say a car crashed into an Ohio home, killing a 39-year-old woman and her 7-year-old son in the living roomMore >>
The White House is discussing a plan to replace Secretary of State Rex Tillerson with CIA Director Mike PompeoMore >>
Thousands jammed into midtown Manhattan to watch the annual lighting of the Christmas tree in Rockefeller CenterMore >>
A 24-year-old college graduate who was arrested in a string of deadly shootings that terrorized a Tampa neighborhood will make his first court appearance to face four counts of first-degree murderMore >>
Lawyer says embattled U.S. Rep. John Conyers has no plans to resign amid allegations that the congressman sexually harassed several women when they worked on his staffMore >>
U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley says North Korea's latest launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile that some observers believe could reach Washington and the entire U.S. Eastern Seaboard "brings us closer" to a war the U.S. doesn't seekMore >>
