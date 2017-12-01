KY police investigating shooting in Allen County

Police are investigating after a man was shot in the leg in Allen County, KY.

The incident happened along East Poplar Street in Scottsville.

Investigators said someone fired multiple gunshots, hitting 21-year-old Nathaniel Dawson. He was airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

News 4 is working to get an update on Dawson's condition.

