Five juveniles taken into custody in Madisonville

Five juveniles were taken into custody in Madisonville after police say they recovered two stolen vehicles.

According to police, dispatch received a report about a possible vehicle theft in Hopkins County.

Later, around 4 a.m. Friday, Madisonville police were told about a vehicle matching the stolen vehicle's description in the area of Highland Ave.

When officers arrived they found two vehicles driving near Hanner St. and Hall St. The officers then conducted traffic stops on both vehicles and were able to confirm that both vehicles were stolen.

Police say there were six juveniles in the two vehicles, none of whom, they say, had a valid driver's license. We're told two of the juveniles then ran away from the scene, but one of them was caught a short time later.

The remaining five juveniles were taken into custody and the vehicles were returned to the owners.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.