Palestinians fume after Giro pulls 'West Jerusalem' mention

JERUSALEM (AP) - Palestinian officials are fuming over the Giro d'Italia's decision to remove references to "West Jerusalem" from its website about next year's race following pressure from Israel.
Senior PLO official Hanan Ashrawi issued a statement Friday saying the Giro was serving to "legitimize the annexation of Jerusalem" and was "complicit in Israel's military occupation." The Palestinian embassy in Rome called Israel's "blackmail" entirely political.
Israel considers the entire city, including east Jerusalem, home to the iconic Old City and its sensitive holy sites, to be its eternal capital. The international community doesn't recognize Israeli sovereignty over territories it captured in the 1967 Mideast war, including east Jerusalem.
Jerusalem will host the first stage of the 2018 race, but the route doesn't pass through any territory considered occupied by the international community.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The White House is discussing a plan to replace Secretary of State Rex Tillerson with CIA director Mike Pompeo.More >>
The White House is discussing a plan to replace Secretary of State Rex Tillerson with CIA director Mike Pompeo.More >>
Associated Press photojournalist Alan Diaz, whose coverage of a 6-year-old Cuban boy named Elian Gonzalez earned him the Pulitzer Prize, is retiring after 17 years with the wire serviceMore >>
Associated Press photojournalist Alan Diaz, whose coverage of a 6-year-old Cuban boy named Elian Gonzalez earned him the Pulitzer Prize, is retiring after 17 years with the wire serviceMore >>
President Donald Trump lit the National Christmas Tree for the first time on Thursday, wishing the country "a Merry Christmas, a Happy New Year" and "unbelievable holidays."More >>
President Donald Trump lit the National Christmas Tree for the first time on Thursday, wishing the country "a Merry Christmas, a Happy New Year" and "unbelievable holidays."More >>
A deer darted through two hallways of a Mississippi school, startling students as they were arriving for the dayMore >>
A deer darted through two hallways of a Mississippi school, startling students as they were arriving for the dayMore >>
Police say a car crashed into an Ohio home, killing a 39-year-old woman and her 7-year-old son in the living roomMore >>
Police say a car crashed into an Ohio home, killing a 39-year-old woman and her 7-year-old son in the living roomMore >>
The White House is discussing a plan to replace Secretary of State Rex Tillerson with CIA Director Mike PompeoMore >>
The White House is discussing a plan to replace Secretary of State Rex Tillerson with CIA Director Mike PompeoMore >>
Thousands jammed into midtown Manhattan to watch the annual lighting of the Christmas tree in Rockefeller CenterMore >>
Thousands jammed into midtown Manhattan to watch the annual lighting of the Christmas tree in Rockefeller CenterMore >>
A 24-year-old college graduate who was arrested in a string of deadly shootings that terrorized a Tampa neighborhood will make his first court appearance to face four counts of first-degree murderMore >>
A 24-year-old college graduate who was arrested in a string of deadly shootings that terrorized a Tampa neighborhood will make his first court appearance to face four counts of first-degree murderMore >>
Lawyer says embattled U.S. Rep. John Conyers has no plans to resign amid allegations that the congressman sexually harassed several women when they worked on his staffMore >>
Lawyer says embattled U.S. Rep. John Conyers has no plans to resign amid allegations that the congressman sexually harassed several women when they worked on his staffMore >>
Lawyer says embattled U.S. Rep. John Conyers has no plans to resign amid allegations that the congressman sexually harassed several women when they worked on his staffMore >>
Lawyer says embattled U.S. Rep. John Conyers has no plans to resign amid allegations that the congressman sexually harassed several women when they worked on his staffMore >>
U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley says North Korea's latest launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile that some observers believe could reach Washington and the entire U.S. Eastern Seaboard "brings us closer" to a war the U.S. doesn't seekMore >>
U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley says North Korea's latest launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile that some observers believe could reach Washington and the entire U.S. Eastern Seaboard "brings us closer" to a war the U.S. doesn't seekMore >>