UPS looking for 400+ more hires during peak season

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – During the season of gifts and packages, UPS turns itself into a city within a city.

“There are 22,000 UPSers here in Louisville,” UPS Workforce manager Pat Murphy said.

When the belts get packed a little tighter and stacks get a little higher, the days get longer for workers.

“There’s about 8,000 workers working at the airport,” Murphy said.

“When I’m not in peak season it’s usually a lot less volume, a lot less hours,” Morgan Boyd said.

Boyd said she’s going on her third year as a package handler at UPS.

“I’m a lot more tired during peak than I am normal time of the year,” Mikayla Calhoun chimed in.

As for the rush, it’s only just beginning for Boyd and Calhoun.

“When it gets closer to Christmas time, we’ll start coming in a little earlier each day and it will probably get up to eight or nine hours,” Calhoun said.

“Volume has picked up a lot earlier this year, usually we don’t get too busy until December,” Boyd explained. “It’s picked up beginning of November, we’ve been picking up a lot more.”

Until the Christmas trees are lit and Santa’s gifts are delivered, UPS elves will be working hard to fulfill all those shipments. Murphy said they are still hiring, because they need even more help during this holiday season.

“We’re still looking for about 400 to 500 folks, really in a condensed time frame,” Murphy said.

If you would like to look at any UPS opportunities, you can find the link here: www.upsjobs.com.

