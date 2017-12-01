Vehicle overturned in Middletown crash

The crash was reported on Shelbyville Road near Blankenbaker Parkway at 11:45 a.m. Friday, according to MetroSafe. (Source: Air 3/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Emergency crews are on the scene of a multi vehicle crash in Middletown.

The crash was reported on Shelbyville Road near Blankenbaker Parkway at 11:45 a.m. Friday, according to MetroSafe.

One of the vehicles involved in the crash did roll over.

The extent of any injuries has not been released.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This story will be updated with more information as it comes into the newsroom.

