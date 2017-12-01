MUGSHOTS: 12 in custody following drug roundup

HARRISON COUNTY, IN (WAVE) – Twelve people were taken into custody during a drug roundup in Harrison County.

Lyndal Woosley, Lauren Woosley, Bryan Salazar-Carrillo, Kayla Crawford, Samantha Bogard, Erick Luczak, Kristopher Keene, Forest Nichols, Douglas Elwanger, Larina Travis, Tina Dean and Bobbie Cross were taken into custody Friday morning.

Sheriff Road Seelye said, “The opioid problem is a real problem here. A lot of the people, the addicts, are actually traveling to Louisville and New Albany for their drugs, but we do have a few that are selling heroin here, but it's going to make a big comeback. I’ve been in this since 1989 and it's circular and I think methamphetamine will be taking the opioids place somewhere in the future.”

This was the sixth annual Harrison County Sheriff’s Department drug roundup.



Over those six raids, 120 people have been arrested and the department has seized more than $300,000 in drug money.

Deputies are still searching for 13 more suspects.

