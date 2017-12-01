Woman kidnapped at gun point, sexually assaulted in the Highlands

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - LMPD has confirmed that a 25-year-old woman was kidnapped at gunpoint and sexually assaulted early Sunday morning.

Police said the incident started near the intersection of Bardstown Road and Baxter Avenue.

LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell could not verify if the victim knew the suspect but did say that police have not made an arrest at this point.

Police said the woman was getting out of her car parked in a parking lot when a man approached her and forced her back into her car. The man repeatedly punched the victim while driving away from the Highlands but the victim managed to escape the car on Mellwood Avenue, LMPD said. The suspect followed the victim and sexually assaulted her in a wooded area. Police said the woman escaped again and ran to a gas station on Zorn Avenue where she called for help.

The victim survived the ordeal and was treated at University Hospital.

