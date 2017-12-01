MLB approves Japan deal, allowing Ohtani bidding to start

(AP Photo/Koji Sasahara, File). FILE- THIS Nov. 11, 2016, file photo shows Team Japan, from left, manager Hiroki Kokubo, infielder Tetsuto Yamada, infielder Ryosuke Kikuchi and designated hitter Shohei Ohtani and infielder Sho Nakata standing during a ...

By RONALD BLUM

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - Major League Baseball owners voted unanimously Friday to approve a new posting agreement with their Japanese counterparts, a move that allowed bidding to start for coveted pitcher and outfielder Shohei Ohtani.

Following the deal with Nippon Professional Baseball, Ohtani was put up for bid by the Pacific League's Nippon Ham Fighters for the maximum $20 million posting fee. That opened a window for the 23-year-old to reach agreement on a contract with an MLB team until 11:59 p.m. EST on Dec. 22.

Under MLB's new collective bargaining agreement, Ohtani is limited to a minor league contract subject to a team's signing bonus pool. The maximum bonus he could get is $3,535,000.

Ohtani was in Los Angeles, a person familiar with his location said. That person spoke on condition of anonymity because no announcement was made.

