Burglary suspect stole TARC tickets, snacks, janitorial supplies

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville man is facing numerous charges after a series of break-ins took place downtown.

>> MUGSHOTS: November 2017 Roundup

Antwan Brame, 44, is accused of breaking into a building next to Metro Corrections, on Sixth Street, five different times this year.

Among the items stolen were TARC cards, janitorial supplies and snacks, Brame's arrest report said.

On each occasion, Brame was caught on video surveillance committing the crimes, and he admitted to them upon his arrest, according to the report.

He faces five counts of burglary.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.