US prosecutors seek 7-year prison sentence for VW manager

By ED WHITE
Associated Press
DETROIT (AP) - Prosecutors are seeking a seven-year prison sentence for a Volkswagen senior manager who pleaded guilty in the automaker's U.S. diesel emissions scandal.
Oliver Schmidt will be sentenced Wednesday in Detroit federal court. In a court filing this week, federal prosecutors said the 48-year-old followed a "script of deception" while VW was using software to cheat emissions rules on nearly 600,000 vehicles.
Schmidt led VW's engineering and environmental office in Michigan from 2012 to early 2015. Defense lawyers are recommending that his sentence not exceed 40 months in prison. He'll get credit for the nearly one year he's spent in custody.
Schmidt's lawyers say he "accepts full responsibility" for his role in the scandal. But they say he's less culpable than others. VW pleaded guilty as a corporation in March.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A former federal prosecutor is set to release the findings of his investigation into Charlottesville's response to white nationalist rallies this summer in the university town.More >>
A former federal prosecutor is set to release the findings of his investigation into Charlottesville's response to white nationalist rallies this summer in the university town.More >>
The Republicans eye a crucial final vote Friday on the Senate bill.More >>
The Republicans eye a crucial final vote Friday on the Senate bill.More >>
Former national security adviser Michael Flynn pleads guilty to making false statements to the FBI.More >>
Former national security adviser Michael Flynn pleads guilty to making false statements to the FBI.More >>
Former national security adviser Michael Flynn pleads guilty to making false statements to the FBI.More >>
Former national security adviser Michael Flynn pleads guilty to making false statements to the FBI.More >>
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Friday brushed off reports that the White House wants him out, calling the idea "laughable" as he carried on with his full diplomatic schedule amid a swirl of speculation about his future.More >>
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Friday brushed off reports that the White House wants him out, calling the idea "laughable" as he carried on with his full diplomatic schedule amid a swirl of speculation about his future.More >>
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Friday brushed off reports that the White House wants him out, calling the idea "laughable" as he carried on with his full diplomatic schedule amid a swirl of speculation about his future.More >>
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Friday brushed off reports that the White House wants him out, calling the idea "laughable" as he carried on with his full diplomatic schedule amid a swirl of speculation about his future.More >>
Associated Press photojournalist Alan Diaz, whose coverage of a 6-year-old Cuban boy named Elian Gonzalez earned him the Pulitzer Prize, is retiring after 17 years with the wire serviceMore >>
Associated Press photojournalist Alan Diaz, whose coverage of a 6-year-old Cuban boy named Elian Gonzalez earned him the Pulitzer Prize, is retiring after 17 years with the wire serviceMore >>
President Donald Trump lit the National Christmas Tree for the first time on Thursday, wishing the country "a Merry Christmas, a Happy New Year" and "unbelievable holidays."More >>
President Donald Trump lit the National Christmas Tree for the first time on Thursday, wishing the country "a Merry Christmas, a Happy New Year" and "unbelievable holidays."More >>
A deer darted through two hallways of a Mississippi school, startling students as they were arriving for the dayMore >>
A deer darted through two hallways of a Mississippi school, startling students as they were arriving for the dayMore >>
Police say a car crashed into an Ohio home, killing a 39-year-old woman and her 7-year-old son in the living roomMore >>
Police say a car crashed into an Ohio home, killing a 39-year-old woman and her 7-year-old son in the living roomMore >>
The White House is discussing a plan to replace Secretary of State Rex Tillerson with CIA Director Mike PompeoMore >>
The White House is discussing a plan to replace Secretary of State Rex Tillerson with CIA Director Mike PompeoMore >>
Thousands jammed into midtown Manhattan to watch the annual lighting of the Christmas tree in Rockefeller CenterMore >>
Thousands jammed into midtown Manhattan to watch the annual lighting of the Christmas tree in Rockefeller CenterMore >>