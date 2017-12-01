Mother charged after allegedly hitting son in the face with hammer

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) - Elizabethtown Police are investigating after a mother allegedly hit her son with a hammer.

Elizabethtown police said they were called to Hardin Memorial Hospital around 10:30 Thursday morning after staff reported a juvenile with a black eye and injury to his left chief. Staff later confirmed that the boy had suffered a skull fracture.

According to a police report, the juvenile told police that his mother became upset with him and hit him in the face with a hammer. Police said after hitting her child, Monique McNair told her son to "get out of her house."

EPD said they were called to McNair's home on Michelle Avenue 10 minutes before they were called to Hardin Memorial Hospital. McNair told police that her son had allegedly run away from home. While investigating, police said they saw a hammer on the living room floor and shattered glass.

Detectives said they interviewed McNair's 14-year-old daughter who verified that her mother hit her brother in the face with a hard object. The 14-year-old girl reported the incident to school officials who picked up McNair in attempt to look for the missing boy. According to her arrest report, McNair told the school official that she "didn't want to go look for him, that she would rather go to Walmart to get her phone fixed."

McNair has been charged with assault.

