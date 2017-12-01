Hong Kong businessman denied bail in bribery case

NEW YORK (AP) - A former Hong Kong government official has been denied bail in a U.S. case accusing of him using bribes to secure business deals.

Dr. Chi Ping Patrick Ho had been jailed last week after being charged with paying bribes on behalf of a Chinese energy conglomerate to the president of Chad and the Ugandan foreign minister.

Prosecutors say Ho hatched the scheme at the United Nations when the Ugandan foreign minister was president of the U.N. General Assembly.

Beginning in October 2014, prosecutors say the 68-year-old Ho and another businessman arranged bribes to secure business advantages for a Shanghai-headquartered multibillion-dollar conglomerate that operates internationally in the energy and financial sectors.

Ho was once Hong Kong's home affairs secretary. His attorney has declined comment.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.