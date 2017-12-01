First baby from a uterus transplant in the US born in Dallas

By MARILYNN MARCHIONE
AP Chief Medical Writer
A hospital official says that the first birth as a result of a womb transplant in the United States has occurred in Texas, a milestone for the U.S. but one achieved several years ago in Sweden.
A woman who had been born without a uterus gave birth to the baby at Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas.
Hospital spokesman Craig Civale (sih-VALL-ay) confirmed Friday that the birth had taken place. He said no other details are available and that a news conference would be held Monday to discuss the case.
The hospital has had a study under way for several years to enroll up to 10 women for uterus transplants.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
